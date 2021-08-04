Nivin Pauly to team up with 'Peranbu' director Ram

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly will play the lead in director Ram’s forthcoming project. Anjali and Soori include the main cast. Yuvanshankar Raja is the music director.
The movie, tentatively titled Production # 7, is being produced by Suresh Kamatchi.
“Excited and humbled to be working with award-winning director on his next project,” says Nivin Pauly.
Ram, who made his debut with Kattradhu Thamizh (2007), won three National awards for his second film, Thanga Meengal (2013).
His next, Taramani (2017), was a hit. His fourth film, Peranbu, had Mammootty playing the lead and was premiered at the International Film Festival at Rotterdam in 2018.