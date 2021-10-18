Nivin Pauly’s 'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham' to release on OTT

Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, will premiere on OTT.
“Extremely delighted to announce that Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham will have its world premiere on Disney plus Hotstar,” announced Nivin Pauly.
Produced by Nivin Pauly’s Pauly Jr. Pictures, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham will be the first Malayalam movie to premiere on Disney + Hotstar.
Grace Antony, Joy Mathew, Vinay Forrt and Joy Mathew include the cast.
Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval shot into fame with his maiden directorial venture, Android Kunjappan ver 5.25.
Nivin Pauly has Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham ready for release.