Nivin Pauly’s Mahaveeryar starts rolling

Director Abrid Shine’s Mahaveeryar, with Nivin Pauly as the hero, has started rolling.

Produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Indian Movie Makers, Mahaveeryar has Asif Ali, Lal, Siddique and Shanvi Srivastava in the main cast.

Abrid Shine made his debut as a director with the Nivin Pauly starrer 1983. The movie fetched the best actor award for Nivin Pauly and the best debut director award for Abrid Shine at the Kerala state film awards.