No action scenes for Shruti Hassan in 'Salaar'

In a recent interview, multi-faceted actress Shruti Hassan has opened up about her multilingual Pan- India film Salaar with actor Prabhas. The actress says that though the film is a full-fledged action thriller, she doesn't have any action sequences. Directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, the film is being shot in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Shruti also heaped praise on Prabhas for his humility and down-to-earth nature. Talking about shooting amidst the pandemic, Shruti says that she regularly wears masks and sanitize her hands. She also urges her film unit to take care of the safety of the people around her.

It's worth mentioning here that Shruti walked out of the Laabam sets after she felt uncomfortable with the huge crowds on the sets without even following the standard operating procedures.

Shruti was also seen in the two anthologies Putham Puthu Kaalai and Pitta Kathalu that were shot during the lockdown.