No black fungus cases detected in SL: Health Ministry

Colombo, May 24 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Monday denied claims that the "black fungus" infection has been detected in the country after rumours spread that a person was infected in the Eastern Province.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control Sudarshani Fernandopulle, was quoted by local media as saying that there had been no reports of any "black fungus" patients while health officials said they were monitoring the situation after cases had been reported in neighbouring India, reports Xinhua news agency.