No change in the release date of 'Sulthan'!

While KJR Studios, the producers of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor have officially confirmed that their film wouldn't be releasing on March 26 due to the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections, SR Prabhu, the producer of Karthi's Sulthan is confident of releasing his film on April 2. The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election is scheduled to happen on April 6.

SR Prabhu has already sold the Telugu theatrical rights of Sulthan for a record price and he is planning to release Sulthan on his own without selling the distribution rights to anyone.

The OTT and satellite rights are also sold that Sulthan is said to be a safe bet for the producer. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame, Rashmika Mandanna plays Karthi's pair in the film.

Napolean, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame, Lal, Yogi Babu, and Hareesh Peradi are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

Sathyan Sooryan of Kaithi and Master frame has cranked the camera for Sulthan and Vivek-Mervin duo is composing the music.