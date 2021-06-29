No Covid deaths in Poland after 15 months

Warsaw, June 29 (IANS) For the first time in 15 month, the Polish Health Ministry did not report a new Covid-19 death in the country since the onset of the pandemic.

The Ministry said on Monday that the overall death toll currently stood at 74,979, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of daily infections across the country is also dipping although 52 cases were reported on Monday, according to Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.