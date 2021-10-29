No Covid related death in Puducherry since Oct 24

However, the UT reported 45 fresh cases at 10 a.m. on Friday while the number recoveries was 52. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 1.5 per cent.

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) The health department of the Union Territory of Puducherry in a statement said that the UT has not reported any Covid-19 related death since October 24.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory is 446 and 362 of these are in home isolation.

Puducherry headquarters reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 28. Mahe area reported 9 cases, Karaikal 7 and Yanam had one fresh case in the past twenty four hours.

Headquarters has the maximum number of active cases at 275 followed by Karaikal (93), Mahe (72) and Yanam (6).

The health department said that 19.1 lakh swab samples have been tested till date and 16.14 lakh of these tested negative.

The department said that 11.2 lakh Covid-19 vaccines were administered of which one dose was administered to 7.25 lakh people while the second dose was administered to 3.98 lakh people.

--IANS

