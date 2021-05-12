No Eid party for Ayub Khan this year

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Ayub Khan says he will not celebrate Eid this year because spiritually one needs to be sensitive towards fellow human beings during a time as testing as the current one.

"It's not only because it is unsafe to have any sort of gatherings, which will be against the order of the day, but also because one has to be sensitive about the suffering that is prevalent everywhere. It stops me from indulging in Eid celebrations. This pandemic leaves me saddened and worried," he said.