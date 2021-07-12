It looks like, there is no end to Rajinikanth's political entry and exit news announcements. Before the State Assembly Elections, Rajinikanth had clearly said that due to his poor health situation and the pandemic, he will not be entering politics.

But today, the actor is meeting his Rajini Makkal Mandram members in Raghavendra Mandapam, Chennai.

Rajinikanth has said that he is going to discuss his political entry today with his Makkal Mandram members. This statement has once again puzzled his fans and political observers because they are not sure what would have changed the mindset of Rajinikanth.

A few say that Rajinikanth is playing his usual game for the box office run of his upcoming film Annaatthe. Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is scheduled to release this Diwali.