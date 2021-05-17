No film and serial shoots till May 31, Ajith donated 10 lakhs to FEFSI

RK Selvamani, the President of the Film Employees Federation of South India has said in a media interaction that they have suspended all film and TV serial shoots till May 31 after 26 members of a TV serial crew tested positive for the COVID19.

Selvamani said that most of their members don't have multiple rooms in their residences, so they can't even isolate if infected. Selvamani also said that as their members shift from one set to the other, the producers are not taking responsibility.

Only after inspecting the situation on May 31, FEFSI will take a final call on whether to send their members to film shoots.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith has donated 10 lakhs to the Film employees Federation of South India. The actor has transferred the amount through an online transaction. Selvamani has confirmed the news at the press meet.