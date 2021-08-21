No force more powerful than a woman determined to rise: Shilpa Shetty

On Saturday, Shilpa took to her Instagram and posted pictures of a photoshoot from the upcoming episode of the show. Shilpa looked stunning in a beautiful blue-and-pink saree.Alongside the picture, Shilpa penned a powerful message."There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise," she captioned the post.Sony Entertainment Television recently uploaded a clip from the upcoming episode of 'Super Dancer 4' on their Instagram handle. After watching a performance inspired by Rani Laxmi Bai, Shilpa spoke about how even today women have to fight for their rights, identity and for their children.On August 2, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing pornography case against her husband Raj Kundra stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped.The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the pornography case. (ANI)