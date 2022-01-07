'No mask no fuel' at petrol pumps in MP, state logs 1,320 new Covid cases

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told mediapersons that the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing multiple times more than in the last two waves of the infection. However, the circumstances of the third wave of Covid-19 are slightly different from the first and the second waves. Most people infected with the Omicron variant are recovering rapidly.

Bhopal, Jan 7 (IANS) The daily Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Madhya Pradesh, but the government on Friday said that it has no plan to impose more restrictions or a lockdown in the state as of now.

Observing that many people are still not wearing masks despite a 'Roko Toko' campaign being launched, the state government has asked petrol pumps not to give fuel to people without masks.

"Petrol and diesel will not be given to the drivers who do not wear masks. With this, a strict fine will be charged for not wearing a mask," Mishra, who is also the state government spokesperson, said, adding that "there is no idea of imposing lockdown or curfew in the state as of now, nor is any such proposal under consideration with the state home department".

As per official data, the state registered 1,320 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total active cases in Madhya Pradesh to 3,780, according to the government's statement on Friday.

The daily Covid positivity rate was 1.94 per cent whereas the recovery rate was reported at 97.90 per cent.

The home minister informed that 13 police personnel have been found infected with Covid-19, with the majority of them from Gwalior district.

