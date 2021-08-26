No more red card for Silambarasan TR!

The Tamil Film Producers Council has officially removed the red card ban on Silambarasan TR, they have also announced that the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) will cooperate for the shoot of the actor's new film Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu with director Gautham Menon.

In the recent amicable talk, all the issues related to Silambarasan TR and TFPC have been sorted out.