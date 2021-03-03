No night shows, Mammootty's 'The Priest' postponed!

The release of debutant director Jofin T Chacko’s The Priest, which unites Mammootty and Manju Warrier for the first time on screen, has been postponed.
The Priest was scheduled for release on Mar 4. As the theatres in other countries remain closed and the theatres in Kerala have not been allowed to conduct second shows, The Priest has been postponed, says the announcement.
Nikhila Vimal and Sania Iyappan also include the main cast.
The Priest is a thriller produced by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B and V N Babu. Akhil George is the cinematographer and the music director is Rahul Raj.