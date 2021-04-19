No night shows, Tamil movies to be postponed!

From tomorrow (April 20), Tamil Nadu Government has announced night curfew across the state (no movement allowed from 10 pm to 4 am) so although theaters are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy, producers wouldn't be releasing new films as a part of the evening shows and night shows would be canceled. Please note that theaters will be completely shut on Sundays in Tamil Nadu.

Without night shows and no shows on Sunday, there will be only minimal revenue and hence, producers can't witness any profits.

Sasikumar's rural family entertainer MGR Magan stays postponed from the earlier announced date of April 23 and an official announcement has already come.

Sources say that producers are planning to release new films only after the Government lifts the night curfew and Sunday lockdown.