No renaming of locations, backdrop in other languages: 'Pushpa' producer

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (IANS) Director Sukumar, who has given super hits like 'Arya', 'Arya 2', 'One Nenokkadine', and 'Rangasthalam', is set to entertain the audience again with his upcoming movie 'Pushpa'.

As the team is actively participating in the promotional events, producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar had interacted with the media in recent times. Naveen Yerneni talks about the difficulties the team had to face while shooting in the remote parts of Maredumilli Forest.

'Pushpa' producer Naveen Yerneni said, "Shooting at the Maredumilli Forest was not easy. We shot in unexplored locations. Just the make-up and journey into the jungles took two hours each."

Talking about Allu Arjun's transformation as Pushpa Raj, Naveen said, "You are going to see Allu Arjun, in a role like never before. Everyone on the sets is still in awe of the kind of action Allu Arjun has done, for 'Pushpa'. He is to be praised for all good reasons. His pan-India launch will have a good response."

On being quizzed about renaming the locations in other languages for 'Pushpa', the producer said, "Kannada's super hit movie 'KGF' had a Kolar Fields backdrop in every language. The backdrop is not renamed for other languages. Same goes for our movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

'Pushpa' is slated for release on December 17.

