No respite in Covid cases in Kerala, TPR hovers above 14%

Vijayan, in a statement issued here, said there were 1,43,254 active cases in the state while 20,019 people turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 25,04,011.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 (IANS) Kerala's Covid test positivity rate (TPR) continues to hover near the 15 per cent mark as 15,567 people turned positive on Tuesday from 1,09,979 samples was tested in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The day also saw a drastic reduction in Covid deaths which fell from above 200 on Monday to 124, taking the total death tally to 10,281.

Malappurram district accounted for the maximum positive cases when it crossed 2,000 cases.

Across the state there were 6,12,155 people under observation at various places, which included 32,992 people at hospitals.

There were 889 ho spots in the state.

The Health Department on Tuesday said that the police will prepare a list of all those people who are bed-ridden at their homes and once the list is ready, they will be given the vaccine jabs by medical professionals at their respective homes.

The health professionals will wait for 30 minutes to ensure that things are fine and then only will move to the next place.

--IANS

sg/vd