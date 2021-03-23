No shortage of Covid vaccine in Karnataka: Health Minister

"No shortage of anti-Covid vaccines in our state. The Centre has assured us adequate vaccine supply to meet the requirement," he told reporters here amid concerns over primary health centres running out of stocks.

Bengaluru, March 23 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was no shortage of Covid vaccines in the state to administer to beneficiaries.

Appealing to all senior citizens above 60 years of age and those in the 45-59 years age group with co-morbidities to get vaccinated at the earliest, Sudhakar said the Centre would supply 12.5 lakh doses next week.

"We will receive 4 lakh doses this week to ensure no shortage of vaccines across the state," said the minister, who is a medical doctor by profession.

Admitting that second wave of the infection had begun in the state, as evident from the rising positive cases, the minister urged the people to be vigilant and strictly follow the Covid-induced guidelines for their safety and health.

"People violating the norms by not wearing a mask or maintaining physical distancing will be fined. They should avoid going to functions or gatherings for the next 2 months," he said.

With 2,010 new cases registered on Monday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,73,657 till date, including 15,595 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,45,594, with 677 patients discharged during the day across the state.

As epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru reported 1,280 fresh cases, taking the city's Covid tally to 4,19,838, including 10,766 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,04,515, with 399 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With only 5 deaths across the state, including 3 in Bengaluru and 1 each in Hassan and Kalaburagi districts, the case fatality rate remained at 0.24 per cent on Monday.

In view of the surge in cases, the state government on Monday decided to screen people travelling from Covid-hit states Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab into Karnataka from March 25 to contain the virus spread.

--IANS

fb/vd