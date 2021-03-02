No space left for Varun Tej

Varun Tej is feeling panicky. The actor is in a catch-22 situation. He is finding it hard to get an ideal release date for his boxing drama, Ghani. With much hype, he had announced the release date of Ghani as July 30. But his happiness didn’t last for long. Prabhas’s “Radhe Shyam” locked the same.

Furthermore, several other medium-budgeted and big movies have announced the dates in June, July, and August. He cannot advance or postpone it now.

In June, ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ (June 03), Sai Dharam Tej’sRepublic’ (June 04), Akhil’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ (June 19), and Akash Puri’s ‘Romantic’ have occupied the main slots. A slot in the last week of June is vacant. The very next week, Adivi Sesh’sMajor’ is releasing. In July, two biggies ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Radhe Shyam’ occupy all theaters. In August, Allu Arjun’sPushpa’ is hitting the screens. Plus, Varun Tej’s film ‘F3’ hits in the last week of August as well.

So, Varun Tej can only advance his date to the last week of June to have a solo release or compete with other films.

‘Ghani’ is a sports drama revolving around boxing. The movie is directed by newcomer Kiran Kumar Korrapati. Produced by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda, ‘Ghani’ is in progress.

The makers are now planning to announce a new release date. The film stars Saiee Manjrekar as the heroine. Kannada superstar Upendra is playing a key role along with Suneil Shetty.

