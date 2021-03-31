No theatrical trailer for 'Karnan' to avoid controversy!

It looks like the veteran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu is very clear that his upcoming film Karnan should not become the victim of controversy before the release. As per his instructions, the controversial word Pandarathi from one of the songs has been changed to Manjanathi after a section of people in Tamil Nadu expressed their displeasure.

Now we understand that there will not be any theatrical trailer for the film to avoid further more controversy. Today, the makers are releasing a single song and after that, there will not be any visual promo.

Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame is directing the film, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, and Theni Eeshwar has cranked the camera. Lal, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan, Natty, and Gouri Kishan are playing pivotal characters in Karnan.

The film is all set to release on April 9