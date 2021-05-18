Noel Gallagher doesn't correct people when they think he is Liam

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) British musician Noel Gallagher says he is often mistaken for his estranged brother Liam. However, he doesn't get annoyed anymore and, asked for a selfie by fans who think he is Liam, he doesnt correct them.

"I humour most people. I get f****** people going: 'Can I get a picture Liam?' I go 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, no problem, oh mad for it. I don't stamp my feet and go: 'Stop calling me that'," he said on an interview on Matt Morgan's "Funny How?" podcast, reports contactmusic.com.