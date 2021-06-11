Noel Gallagher is loving lockdown life

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Oasis legend Noel Gallagher says he has had a great time being at home during lockdown induced by Covid-19.

"I wish I could preach about clean living but I can't. But I'm loving it. I got really back into... drinking at home, which I haven't done since the 90s, every night watching the telly. I know rock stars who are health obsessed... and are quick to tell you they've been to rehab. It's like, nobody wants to know that. Thankfully, I never felt the need to go," Gallagher said.