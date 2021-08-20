Noel Gallagher to quit drinking for 12 weeks

He said: "I'm going on the wagon and I've fixed a date. I think it's going to be like the 12th of September, because I've got parties to attend to and the last one is on the 11th."

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has planned to quit alcohol for 12 weeks, but says he won't start the process until September because he has several parties to attend.

He added: "And then I'm going to go on the wagon for 12 weeks I think. I've been ... smashing the ... out of it in Ibiza. I'm going to do three months which takes me up to the middle of December and then I can get in training for Christmas."

The 54-year-old musician had earlier taken another three-month hiatus from alcohol in 2011, and felt "five years younger" afterwards, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast: "I was on my own so I wasn't going out at all.

"If you're a drinker you've got a slightly addictive personality. Once you past the initial couple of weeks you start to feel better and you get addicted to that. When I came back from the States I looked about five years younger."

The news comes after the former Oasis rocker shared that actor Matt Smith loves a wild night out, but that his brother Liam Gallagher isn't as much of a party animal as people think.

