Non-bailable warrant against director Shankar!

After Shankar failed to appear before the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II, the honorable Justice has been issued a non-bailable warrant against the filmmaker.

A petitioner named Tamilnadan has filed a copyright infringement plea against director Shankar saying that the latter had copied his novel Dhik Dhik Dheepika. Though Shankar had challenged the case filed by Tamilnadan in the Supreme Court, the case was dismissed.