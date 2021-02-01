Non-bailable warrant against director Shankar!

After Shankar failed to appear before the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II, the honorable Justice has been issued a non-bailable warrant against the filmmaker.
A petitioner named Tamilnadan has filed a copyright infringement plea against director Shankar saying that the latter had copied his novel Dhik Dhik Dheepika. Though Shankar had challenged the case filed by Tamilnadan in the Supreme Court, the case was dismissed.
The news on the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II issued a non-bailable warrant against Shankar is the talk of the tinsel town now.
The matter is now adjourned to February 19. On the work front, Shankar has Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 with Lyca Productions. Shankar was supposed to resume the shoot of the film this month but we have to wait and see how he is going to handle this legal tussle.