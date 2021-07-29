Nora Fatehi channels her inner tigress

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi looks every inch gorgeous yet fierce in her latest photo shared on social media.
Nora posted a set of pictures on Instagram flaunting her perfectly toned hourglass frame.
The actress is seen posing on a beach dressed in a tiger print cut-out crop top and a thigh high slit skirt. She completed her look with chunky gold earrings and nude lip-stick.
"30 MILLION. we on fiyaaa Locomotion, we causin a comotion.. love u guys lets gooooo @mohamedsaadstudio," she captioned the image that currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.
Speaking about her work, Nora plays a spy in the upcoming film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" that also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.
