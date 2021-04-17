Nora Fatehi shimmers in new photo-op

The Instagram post comprises three images where Nora flaunts her hourglass figure in the shimmering gown that she wore to the set of a dance reality show.

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi mesmerises fans in a silver outfit, in a new social media post she shared on Saturday.

Nora served her sizzling photographs with a spot of rhyming in the caption, which seems to take into account a basic symptom of Covid.

"Funny how life goes. She thought she was sick, now she wipin' her nose. Okay..." she wrote

On the work front, Nora plays a spy in the upcoming film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.

--IANS

ym/vnc