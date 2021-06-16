Normalcy returning in MP as Covid wave recedes

The day curfew has been completely lifted and now corona curfew remains in force only at night. While restaurants, clubs, gyms are open, footfalls in shopping malls, the markets have increased. The maximum number of people coming to religious places has been increased to six.

Bhopal, June 16 (IANS) After the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh improved in the last few weeks and cases started declining, normalcy is returning to the state with markets, malls open and people thronging to make purchases.

Coaching centres, schools, swimming pools and cinema halls however will remain closed for the time being. Only online studies can take place.

With the opening of markets and other business outlets, the daily wage earners have heaved a huge sigh of relief.

With more relaxations, the number of employees in government and private offices has increased and are ready to run with full capacity. The number of people attending a wedding ceremony has also been increased to 50, but only 10 people can take part in a funeral.

The Madhya Pradesh government had two months ago stopped the buses coming from four states to contain the virus spread. According to State Transport Minister Govind Rajput, out of the four restricted states the movement of buses has been started except to and from Maharashtrea. Now the movement of buses can take place from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, but bus services to and from Maharashtra will remain suspended till June 22.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that corona infections in the state are now at the lowest. Madhya Pradesh has come in the 27th place in terms of infections among 28 states of the country. Only 224 new cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Calling to keep the vaccination campaign moving, Chouhan said that vaccination is a protective shield against Covid. To get everyone vaccinated, a big campaign will be launched in the state from July 1.

