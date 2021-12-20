Not No. 3: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' lands second-best Hollywood debut weekend

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' netting more money ($260 million) than what was previously estimated, it has officially landed the second-biggest debut weekend in Hollywood history, behind only 'Avengers: Endgame' ($357 million), reports 'Variety'.

Sony's epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy collected $260 million in theatres across North America on its debut weekend, above Sunday's estimates of $253 million. It means 'No Way Home' has surpassed 'Avengers: Infinity War' ($257 million), which was at No. 2.