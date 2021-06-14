Not playing an antagonist in Ram’s film: Madhavan

Handsome actor Madhavan has millions of fans in Telugu states as well. The ‘Sakhi’ actor, however, has been playing negative roles in Telugu films lately.
We have seen him as the baddie in ‘Nishabdham’ and ‘Savyasachi’, but Maddy says there is no truth in reports that he is returning to the Telugu screen again in a villain’s role.
It was reported that he will be the antagonist in director Linguswamy’s maiden Telugu film starring Ram Pothineni. Madhavan and Linguswamy are good friends. He had acted as the hero in Linguswamy’s sensational hit, Run.
Taking to social media, Madhavan has given clarity. He stated that he is not playing the villain in Ram Pothineni’s film. Though he would love to team up with his friend Linguswamy, Madhavan said he is not doing this film.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu