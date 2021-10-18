Noted Kannada actor, comedian Shankar Rao passes away

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Noted Kannada actor and comedian Shankar Rao passed away at his home here on Monday. He was 88 and unwell for quite some time.

Shankar Rao acted in more than a hundred Kannada films by the side of all popular heroes for over three decades. Some of the stars he worked with included Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, Anant Nag, Lokesh, Srinath, Dwarkeesh, Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Ramesh Arvind, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan.