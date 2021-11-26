Noted lyricist Bichu Thirumala is no more!

Well-known Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala passed away, following a heart attack. He was 80.

One of the most prolific lyricists of Malayalam cinema, Bichu Thirumala (whose original name was B Sivasankaran Nair) has written more than 1000 songs in around 400 movies.

He started his career with the unreleased movie, Bhaja Govindam (1972). He has won the Kerala state film award for the best lyricist twice, in 1981 for Thrishna and Thenum Vayambum and also in 1991 for Kadinjool Kalyanam. He composed the songs as a music director for the movie Sathyam (1985).