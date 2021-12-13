Nothing serious about Samantha's health condition, team clarifies

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) After Samantha Ruth Prabhu was rumoured to have developed a severe viral infection, her manager has clarified that it is nothing but a slight cough.

Earlier on Monday, the actress had visited a private hospital, which triggered gossip on her health condition.

The news created wide speculation among the public and her fans got worried about Samantha's health condition. To clear the air, an official statement from Samantha's manager has been released.