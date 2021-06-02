November Story is the biggest show for Disney + Hostar in 2021

Disney+ Hotstar VIP has officially announced that November Story starring Tamannaah has shattered all the records and emerged as the biggest show for them in 2021.
The show has also earned decent to good reviews but the common audiences have given a thumbs-up as the content is new to the Tamil audiences.
"Shooting with the stellar star cast of November Story was a delightful experience, and I learned so much through the process. Working with veteran actor GM Kumar was particularly special because our on-screen portrayal touched upon a special father-daughter bond that embraced many challenges like his Alzheimer's illness to a murder allegation and how those were tackled! The entire team was so well aligned that it made every day on the set feel like a cakewalk. GM sir, Pasupathy sir, Vivek Prasanna have all been a delight to work with and we all share a great working relationship. Every cast and crew member of November Story has contributed towards making the show the grand success that it is today and I will cherish these memories forever", remembered Tamannaah about the show in her official statement.