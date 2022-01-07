Now, Dharavi Covid-19 cases worry Mumbai health authorities

Since Thursday, the slum pocket has entered the 3-digit figures of infections - 107 on Thursday and 150 today with 588 active cases.

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Sparking huge concerns, Mumbai's super-congested slum of Dharavi logged 150 Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, health officials said here.

Dharavi, falling in G/North Ward of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has logged in a total 7,776 cases in the past 22 months of the pandemic.

With special attention devoted to Dharavi by the BMC, the area reported a peak of 94 cases on May 3, 2020 in the first wave and 99 infections on April 8, 2021 during the second tide.

Sprawled across 2.1 sq. kms, the slum pocket is home to around a million people, mostly migrants, living or working there, though a significant number had returned to their home states and started returning early 2021, after businesses limped back to normal.

Dharavi first came to prominence on April 1, 2020 when the first Covid-19 case and death of a 56-year-old man, compelled the BMC to initiate innovative and successful schemes there, like the 4T strategy (Tracing-Tracking-Testing-Treating) as part of the 'Chase the Virus' drive.

The tremendous triumph beating all odds earned not only the Centre's admiration but also global appreciation by the WHO, and has been emulated in several other countries now.

--IANS

qn/vd