Now, MP class 12 board exams cancelled

Bhopal, June 2 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the class 12 board exams following the footsteps of the Centre which cancelled the CBSE and ICSE exams on Tuesday in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that this year the 12th board examinations will not be conducted. Children's life is precious for us, we will take care of their career later. It is not advisable to put mental burden on children at a time when the state and the whole country is reeling under such a big health crisis.