Pushpa to announce the release date

Buzz is that Allu Arjun is very particular to release the first part of ‘Pushpa’ soon. Sukumar has plans of releasing it next year, but Bunny is insisting on early release.

That Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ will be released in two parts needs not be stressed again. The film had seen production delays recently. But the shooting has resumed again. and director Sukumar is working overtime to complete it speedily.

After the makers of Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’, Pawan Kalyan’s new movie, and Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ had declared their release dates, Bunny is now putting pressure on the producers to announce the date.

It will be interesting to see where would it fit in the release schedule.

‘Pushpa’ is a pan-Indian project that will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It is Allu Rajun’s first pan-Indian movie. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is playing the main role. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling it.

