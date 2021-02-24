NTR – Trivikram film to commence in May!

Director Trivikram and NTR are teaming up for the second time. Being referred to as #NTR30, the film will start rolling in May. The delay in the shoot of ‘RRR’ is the reason why the film’s launch is being pushed further. Trivikram wanted to launch it in March but now the shoot may begin in the last week of May or early June.

Kiara Advani is the top contender to play the female lead in this film. But there are also high chances of repeating the combination of ‘Aravindha Sametha’- NTR and Pooja Hegde. The heroine will be decided shortly.

Thaman will come on board as the music director. GK Vishnu is being considered as the cinematographer. The film will be produced by S Radha Krishna.

NTR’s work in ‘RRR’ is expected to be completed by the first week of April.