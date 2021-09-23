NTR buys fancy number for 17 Lakhs

NTR has a sentiment. He prefers all his vehicles to get registered with the 9999 number. He has been following this sentiment for many years now. Whenever he buys a new car, he pays lakhs of rupees to the government’s road transport department to buy the fancy number.
In the recently held e-bidding, NTR secured the number ‘TS09 FS 9999’ for Rs 17 lakhs. The Road Transport Authority of Telangana informed the details in a statement. The authority at Khairatabad earned Rs 45 lakhs of revenue from the bidding of the fancy numbers. NTR alone contributed 17 lakhs to this sum.
NTR will register this number for his newly bought luxury Lamborghini car.
NTR is the proud owner of the limited edition Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. He is the first customer in India to buy this luxury car. On the work front, NTR has ‘RRR’ due for release. He is also hosting a TV show.