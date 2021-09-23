NTR buys fancy number for 17 Lakhs

NTR has a sentiment. He prefers all his vehicles to get registered with the 9999 number. He has been following this sentiment for many years now. Whenever he buys a new car, he pays lakhs of rupees to the government’s road transport department to buy the fancy number.

In the recently held e-bidding, NTR secured the number ‘TS09 FS 9999’ for Rs 17 lakhs. The Road Transport Authority of Telangana informed the details in a statement. The authority at Khairatabad earned Rs 45 lakhs of revenue from the bidding of the fancy numbers. NTR alone contributed 17 lakhs to this sum.