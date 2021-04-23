NTR creates a new record with Bheem teaser

Nearly seven months after its debut, the intro teaser of ‘Bheem’ has created a record of sorts on YouTube. The teaser has garnered 50 million views.
It is touted to be the first Telugu teaser to get 50 million views.
The teaser that introduced the character of Komaram Bheem, played by NTR, is from Rajamouli’s epic drama ‘RRR’. It was released on the eve of the Dussera 2020 festival. It not only drew attention but also landed in a controversy over a particular scene of NTR wearing a skull cap. BJP leaders objected to the depiction of Komaram Bheem, who fought against the Muslim rulers, wearing a skull cap. They had demanded it to be deleted from the movie.
NTR’s fans are trending this milestone with the hashtag -#GonduBebbuliNTRHits50M.
Ramaraju For Bheem - Bheem Intro - RRR (Telugu) | NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia | SS Rajamouli
Ram Charan is playing the freedom warrior Alluri Sita Ramaraju. The teaser of Ramaraju has garnered 43 million views so far.
‘RRR’ is in the final stages of shooting. Directed by Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the epic drama is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13. The film’s shoot has been stalled due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.