NTR creates a new record with Bheem teaser

Nearly seven months after its debut, the intro teaser of ‘Bheem’ has created a record of sorts on YouTube. The teaser has garnered 50 million views.

It is touted to be the first Telugu teaser to get 50 million views.

The teaser that introduced the character of Komaram Bheem, played by NTR, is from Rajamouli’s epic drama ‘RRR’. It was released on the eve of the Dussera 2020 festival. It not only drew attention but also landed in a controversy over a particular scene of NTR wearing a skull cap. BJP leaders objected to the depiction of Komaram Bheem, who fought against the Muslim rulers, wearing a skull cap. They had demanded it to be deleted from the movie.