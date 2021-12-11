NTR on the success of Tamil heroes in Telugu!

At the media meet of RRR, NTR has opened up about the success of the Tamil heroes in the Telugu market.

NTR said: "There is no competition at all. People across the country are looking for good talents. There is no regional cinema and Bollywood industry these days all thanks to Rajamouli's Baahubali. Audiences are welcoming all the actors irrespective of their language. Vijay sir's Master did well in Telugu and Dhanush sir's films are also doing well here. I wish all the big stars across the country act together in Rajamouli's dream project Mahabharata".