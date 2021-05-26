NTR recovers from COVID-19

He had been under home quarantine. KIMS Hospital doctors guided him for medication. “Happy to state that I’ve tested negative for Covid 19,” he said.

Young Tiger NTR has recovered from COVID-19 and is doing well now. He took to social media to inform his fans that he has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor contracted COVID-19 on May 9th.

Thanking the doctors, he added, “Thank you everyone for all the wishes. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr. Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot.”

NTR also has a word of caution for everyone. Take COVID-19 very seriously and fight it with your willpower, he said.

“Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home,” he wrote on Twitter.

NTR has Rajamouli’s epic drama ‘RRR’ on the sets. He has also announced two films – a film with director Koratala Siva and another with director Prashanth Neel. Koratala Siva’s film will go to the sets later this year, while Neel’s will be launched next year.

