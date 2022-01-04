NTR to do two films simultaneously

He will now have to commence Siva Koratala’s film without knowing the result of ‘RRR’.

NTR wanted to start 2022 afresh with director Siva Koratala’s film after seeing the result of Rajamouli’s mega epic movie. He hoped that the pan-Indian project Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ would take him to the next level. But the result has been deferred. ‘RRR’ got postponed indefinitely.

Sources close to the actor inform us that NTR has now decided to do two films simultaneously to make up for the lost time. Along with Koratala’s film, he would also start another one shortly. It could be Buchi Babu Sana’s next or some other project. Buchi Babu who shot to fame with ‘Uppena’ has already narrated a script to NTR and got confirmation from the actor.

NTR will also collaborate with ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel. But the project will only hit the floors next year as he is busy with Prabhas’s ‘Salaar’.

Koratala Siva – NTR’s film will start rolling next month. After a month or two, he may launch Buchi Babu’s movie.