NTR to get this remuneration for the TV show!

NTR is gearing up to host a Television show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, to be telecast on Gemini TV. The promo is out, the official press meet was held recently. The show is expected to go on air in the first week of May.

There have been varying reports about the remuneration that NTR would receive for this reality show. Our sources have confirmed that is getting a Rs 10 Cr paycheck. As per the agreement, NTR has to host the show for a minimum of 50 episodes (maximum: 60).