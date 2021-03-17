NTR to get this remuneration for the TV show!

NTR is gearing up to host a Television show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, to be telecast on Gemini TV. The promo is out, the official press meet was held recently. The show is expected to go on air in the first week of May.
There have been varying reports about the remuneration that NTR would receive for this reality show. Our sources have confirmed that is getting a Rs 10 Cr paycheck. As per the agreement, NTR has to host the show for a minimum of 50 episodes (maximum: 60).
‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ is NTR’s second stint as host on Telugu Television after his highly successful ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1’. Known for excellent communication and oratory skills, NTR will connect with the common man. Hence, Gemini TV is banking heavily on him and paid this big remuneration.
He will shoot the episodes every weekend. Along with this, he will also continue shooting for director Trivikram’s film.
