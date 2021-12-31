NTR: Vijay is a Superstar!

In his recent interview with Vijay TV, NTR has showered praise on Thalapathy Vijay. "He is a superstar. But he never takes the stardom to his head, Vijay is a very humble personality. I have interacted with him many times and recently, spoke to him over the phone after watching Master ", said NTR.

"We had interacted many things about dance. More than a friend, he is a guide to me being my senior in the industry. I'm a big fan of his dance", added NTR.

Needless to say, Vijay and NTR are known for their speedy and stylish dance moves. It's good to know that they share a mutual admiration for each other.

There is another buzz that NTR is likely to soon work on a film to be helmed by Vijay's lucky director Atlee but an official confirmation is awaited.