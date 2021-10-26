NTR30: Regular shoot to commence in December!

NTR is now free of all his commitments. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, and TV show ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ have been completed. Now, all eyes are on his next film (#NTR30), to be directed by Siva Koratala.

The film was earlier planned for the October launch. The makers are planning to launch it next month. The delay is attributed to the heroine Alia Bhatt. She has been approached for the film, but she is yet to give her confirmation. Talk is that she plans to get married to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor shortly.