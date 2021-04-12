NTR30 with Koratala Siva to begin in June

NTR and director Trivikram have announced their second collaboration last year with much fanfare and their film was to begin this month. Referred to as #NTR30 (NTR’s 30th film), the film has now been shelved.

Due to certain differences between Trivikram and NTR, they have parted ways and the project has seen a change of hands. NTR has called director Koratala Siva and they have decided to collaborate again. #NTR30 is now happening in the combination of NTR and Koratala Siva. The film will be officially announced tomorrow (April 11) evening.