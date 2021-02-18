NTR’s motivational speech goes viral

On Wednesday, he spoke at length about the importance of driving responsibly at the Cyberabad Traffic Police annual conference that went viral. His emotional speech is being shared and liked by all on social media.

Pained by losing two of his family members in road accidents, NTR always urges people to drive carefully. His movies also carry his voiceover about road safety.

It must be noted that his father Nandamuri Harikrishna and his brother Janaki were killed in road accidents.

“I am not here in the capacity of an actor, but as a citizen who lost two family members in road accidents. My family knows the pain. My elder brother Nandamuri Janaki Ram and my father Nandamuri Harikrishna both lost their lives in road accidents. Even other person’s negligence can kill you,” he said.

Urging everyone to think about their family members before being in the driver’s seat, he warned, “danger can come in any form. So be alert and careful.”

NTR is currently working in Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and he will soon launch his next film in the direction of Trivikram.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu