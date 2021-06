Bhargav Ram, the younger son of NTR had a grand Aksharabhyasam at their home on Sunday. The ceremony was held in the presence of family members of the NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

If not for the pandemic situation, the ceremony would have been held either at Basara temple or Tirupathi. However, the Aksharabhyasam ceremony was done at NTR’s residence.