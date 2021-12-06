Number of Omicron suspects in Delhi reach 27

"A total of 27 Omicron suspects coming through various flights from abroad are currently admitted in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital," he said, adding that out of the total suspects, 17 have tested positive for Covid and the remaining 10 are their contacts.

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The number of people suspected to have been infected with the Omicron Covid variant in Delhi has increased to 27, of which 17 of them have tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

"All have been admitted in the LNJP hospital... It is our endeavor to prevent the spread of Omicron in any way from international arrivals landing at airport."

Talking about the preventive measures, Jain underlined the mandatory use of masks and to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour in an effort to prevent the third wave of the pandemic.

"Our graded response action plan is ready, as the cases increase or the positivity increases, we will implement it," Jain said while urging people to take the second dose of vaccines if they are due.

The capital city has reported one Omicron case so far. The infected person had travelled from Tanzania.

However, 17 cases of the variant were detected across the nation on Sunday alone, which increased the overall total to 21 in India since the outbreak of Omicron was first reported in South Africa.

Jain emphasized on the need to stop the flights coming from abroad, adding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Centre to do so.

The same negligence was seen during the second wave, he added.

--IANS

avr/ksk/